While the late Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son assumed the monarchy automatically under the old common law rule shortly after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he was officially declared as the King at St. James's Palace in London.

King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William - the new Prince of Wales. The King had travelled back from Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday, where the Queen's health deteriorated and she breathed her last.

A Principal Proclamation was read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace, accompanied by a 41-gun salute fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Hyde Park in London.

Meanwhile, to welcome the new King Charles, lowered atop the palace in mourning for the late Queen were brought back up to full mast until the other proclamations are read. Afterward, the flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Since his mother's passing, Charles has declared a period of royal mourning, which is set to last until seven days after the late monarch's funeral, the date of which has not yet been announced.