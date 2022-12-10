Putin most likely to attend G20 Summit in India

Russian Sherpa has said that chances of Prez Putin attending the summit are high this time.

Moscow, Dec 10: The chances of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the next G20 Summit hosted by India are high, G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said. He had skipped the previous summit which was held last month in Indonesia. "I hope that, of course, [Russia's president] will go [to the G20 Summit]. But this, in any case, is up to him to decide. Now, when the next summit is one year ahead, I cannot give an answer to such a question. The way I see it, that there are all chances for this," a news agency quoted Lukash as telling Russia's TASS on Friday.

Lukash claimed that she is hopeful that Putin will participate in the G20 summit which will be held on September 9 and 10 next year. She also hopes that her country will not miss any event of global importance to take its stand and to express its views."I hope that we will not miss a single event - be it a meeting of a working group or a seminar, or a conference. It is important for Russia to participate in any event to demonstrate its position, express its views, and see the best practices that partners from other countries have," Lukash added.