Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens.

Ten Kings are buried in Windsor Castle including the St. George's Chapel, Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.

Built-in the 11th Century, it is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, according to the Royal Collection Trust website.

Windsor Castle was the home of 40 monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth.

"Work began on St. George's Chapel in 1475 under Edward IV, and it contains relics including the Cross Gneth - which legend says includes part of the cross Jesus was crucified on - and a sword Edward III purportedly used in battle," according to a Reuters report.

Queen Elizabeth commissioned the King George VI memorial chapel, named for her father, which is next to the quire of the main chapel, in 1962.

It is where the Queen Mother, are interred, along with their younger daughter Princess Margaret.

The coffin of Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, was kept in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel, and now he will be moved to lie beside Queen Elizabeth II in the memorial chapel.