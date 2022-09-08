"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," said a statement from the palace.

London, Sep 08: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over her health, said Buckingham Palace.

Her immediate family has been informed.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, Clarence House said.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth last appeared in public during a service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years who died last year.

She has been suffering from "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year and had COVID-19 in February.

Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic.

She has kept working throughout this period, although most of her tasks have been carried out virtually, including meetings with ambassadors, health workers, and schoolchildren.