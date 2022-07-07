UK PM Boris Johnson to resign today: Reports

London, July 07: After much speculation, it has just been announced on the BBC that Boris Johnson has finally decided that he is going to stand down as Prime Minister, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier.

According to reports from Downing Street, Johnson, 58, will remain in charge until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation later on Thursday.