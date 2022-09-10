Boat in New Zealand hits whale; 2 killed, 3 missing

Police said in a statement they were responding to an incident in which a boat had reportedly capsized and they had closed off a boat ramp from public use, but they did not immediately provide further details. Vanessa Chapman told Stuff she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaikoura.

She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms. She said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out.

She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water. Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.