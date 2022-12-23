Bilawal Bhutto likens himself to a donkey: Watch

I may be the only foreign minister who buys his own tickets, pay my own hotel bills and does not increase the burden on the people of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the presser.

He went on to add that even if he did, he would be entitled to these expenses as a foreign minister. However these trips have not benefited me. The people of Pakistan have benefited. This is my hard work. When others go abroad, they go on vacations. These people make me work like a donkey, he added.

Bhutto is in the news following his remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhutto and India's foreign minister, Dr. S Jaishankar have been exchanging bars at the Untied Nations over the issue of terror. During this Bilawal, made personal comments on PM Modi after he was schooled by Jaishankar on hosting Osama bin Laden, who was killed by the United States of America.

During his address at the UN, Bilawal made an outburst against the Indian leadership. The already strained relations between India and Pakistan was further downgraded following Bilawal's comments. He went on to say that he was not scared of either PM Modi or the RSS. The BJP has launched a nationwide protest against the personal remarks made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.