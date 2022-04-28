Bilawal Bhutto is Pakistan’s new foreign minister

President Arif Alvi administered oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), where Prime Minister Sharif was also present, according to news agency PTI.

Islamabad, Apr 28: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took oath as Pakistan's foreign minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal took the oath nearly a week after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London last week during which they discussed the "overall political situation" in Pakistan and vowed to work together on issues pertaining to politics and national interest.

. .

PPP is the second largest party in the current coalition government of Prime Minister Sharif who was appointed on April 11.

The absence of Bilawal - the son of former two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari - in the first phase of Cabinet formation last week had raised many eyebrows.

(PTI)