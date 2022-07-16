However, responding to the questions raised by the media, Biden later said that the Saudi Crown Prince told him he was not "personally responsible" for Khashoggi's murder.

"I indicated I thought he was," Biden said. "He said he was not personally responsible for it, and he took action against those who were responsible."

Biden received criticism earlier on Friday when he was photographed fist bumping the Saudi Crown Prince, who the US intelligence community concluded approved Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reported The Hill citing sources.

US intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi, a US-based writer, four years ago. His murder has loomed over Biden's efforts to reset relations with Saudi Arabia.

Biden also announced that US peacekeepers would leave the Red Sea island of Tiran by the end of the year, part of an agreement reached during what he called "a good series of meetings" in Jeddah.