Biden says Twitter spews lies all across the world

New York, Nov 05: US President Joe Biden on Friday broke his silence on the Twitter takeover and said that Elon Musk had bought a platform that spews lies across the world.

"And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There's no editors anymore in America. There's no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?," said the US president at a fundraiser.