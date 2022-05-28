Bermuda Triangle Cruise Company offers all passengers full refund if the ship disappears

These reasons make the offer by the cruise seem utterly bizarre, but there is no shortage of suitors.

Passengers have to shell out around £1,450 for a cabin on the ship for the eccentric offer on a two-day trip with the Norwegian Prima liner, The Mirror reported.

Organisers have promised a full refund if the giant ship disappears in the triangle.

Their website states: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

The tour will include a twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks, presentations, and Q&As.

Passengers will undertake their journey to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March next year.