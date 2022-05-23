Belgium becomes first country to make 21-day quarantine mandatory for monkeypox patients

Taking to Twitter, the microbiologist Emmanuel Andre, who is in charge of the National Reference Lab for COVID-19 in Belgium, yesterday said that the fourth case has been confirmed in the country.

Monkeypox is a disease in the same family as smallpox and symptoms include a distinct bumpy rash, a fever, sore muscles, and a headache.

Monkeypox is less deadly than smallpox, with a mortality rate below four percent, but experts are worried about the unusual spread of the disease beyond Africa where it usually circulates.