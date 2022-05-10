The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighbouring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA's previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.

Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is aligned across all four of its science instruments.

Webb's image, taken by its MIRI instrument, features light from "polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons." These molecules of carbon & hydrogen help us better understand the gas that exists between stars.