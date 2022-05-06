Bangladesh taking preparations to face Cyclone Asani

Speaking to the media in Dhaka on Thursday, Enamur Rahman said that more than 14 thousand shelters were prepared for people during the cyclone Amphan which can house over 2.4 million people.

Dhaka, May 06: Bangladesh State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. M Enamur Rahman has said that the country is prepared to face the cyclone 'Ashani' in case it hits the Bangladesh coast.

The Minister said that the volunteers of the cyclone preparedness programme have been informed and they are working in the coastal areas. The government machinery is alert and action will be taken as the situation develops, said the minister.

A cyclonic system developed near the Andaman islands in India which may develop into a low-pressure area by May 9. It can develop into a cyclonic storm after changing into deep depression on May 11, said the Minister. He said that the landfall prediction has not been made yet, but if the system develops into a cyclone it will be named Asani. The cyclone may hit the Satkhira district of Bangladesh after hitting Odisha and West Bengal.

Disaster Management Minister Dr. Enamur Rahman said that an inter-ministerial meeting will be held and instructions given at the field level if a warning signal is given by the Meteorological Department of Bangladesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast on Thursday said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman sea and neighbouring areas on Friday, May 6. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours.