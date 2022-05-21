Australian election 2022: Scott Morrison concedes election defeat

. .

“I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. I think it's very important this country can move forward,” Morrison said. “And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it's vitally important there's a very clear understanding about the government of this country,” he added.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party clenched its first electoral win since 2007.