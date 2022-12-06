Australia PM tests positive for COVID again, to work from home

After testing positive for COVID-19 in April this year, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has once again tested positive for the virus

Sydney, Dec 06: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and would work from home while in isolation. This is the second time Albanese has been infected by coronavirus after testing positive in April towards the beginning of his electoral campaign.

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter, Albanese said, ''This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which returned a positive result for COVID-19. I will be isolating (myself) and will continue to work from home. I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.''