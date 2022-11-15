'Return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy': PM Modi's advice on Ukraine crisis at G20 Summit

''Onus of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. Need of hr is to show concrete & collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony & security.Confident that when G20 meets in holy land of Buddha & Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to world,'' he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy and stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment," he further added.

By 2030, PM Modi underlined, "half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources". "Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," he highlighted.

The Prime Minister arrived on Monday evening in Indonesia where the summit is being attended by top world leaders including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

The annual G20 Summit opened on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Indonesian President Widodo called for an end to ''the war"

Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked world leaders to follow the UN charter and called for an end to ''the war", a reference to the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict in his remarks at the G20 Summit that began here on Tuesday.

He said all leaders have a responsibility to the people of the world and being responsible meant following the UN charter "consistently". ''Being responsible means we must end the war,'' he said in the English portion of his brief opening remarks.

He did not name Russia or Ukraine in English but a part of his address to the Group of 20 leaders was in Bahasa Indonesia. It will be difficult to move forward if the war is not ended, Widodo said, adding that the world must not slip into another Cold War, as reported by PTI.

Leaders from the world's major economies are set to discuss the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic over the next two days, topped more recently by Russia's war in Ukraine.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year. 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' was the theme picked by Indonesia when it took charge last year. But the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February now threatens food and fuel shortages.

The leaders will hold three working sessions - on food and energy security, digital transformations, and health. Modi is expected to participate in all three.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi has bilateral meetings scheduled for Wednesday with Indonesian President Widodo, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.