Around 46 dead, over 700 injured after Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Indonesia's Java island

Jakarta, Nov 21: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 and leaving over 700 injured.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, even maybe thousands of houses are damaged. So far, 46 people have died," AFP quoted Adam, spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, as saying.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, the town in West Java where the epicentre of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV that up to 20 people had died at one hospital in the area, according to a report in Reuters.