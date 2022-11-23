100 Indian pilgrims arrive in Pak for Hindu saint's birth anniversary

The Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore via Wagah border where they were greeted by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) additional secretary Rana Shahid Salim, deputy secretary Fraz Abbas and local leader Kishan Sharma, according to the report by news agency PTI.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that around 100 Indian pilgrims arrived in Lahore on Tuesday. "Amid high security they left for Shadani Darbar, Hayat Patafi, Mirpur Khas of Sindh province for yatra," he said, adding that the main event will be held there on November 23 and 24. He said the pilgrims will also visit holy places in Sukkur, Dherki and Nankana Sahib. They will return to their homeland on December 3.

Agni Pooja is conducted and the recitation of Bhagavad Gita and Guru Grinth Sahib takes place on both the days. Shadani Darbar is a historic Hindu temple in Raipur. It is said to be the biggest Hindu temple in Sindh.

The foundation of Shadani Darbar was laid by Shadaram Sahib in 1786. Shadaram Sahib was a Hindu saint who was born in 1708 in Lahore.

About Shadani Darbar

According to the official website of Shadani Darbar, he was born in Lohana khatri family ascending to the dynasty of Maharaj Lav, Son Of "Bhagwan Shree Ramchander ji" on October 1708 in Lahore (Punjab). Sant Shadaram ji Maharaj is believed to be the "Avtar" of "Lord Shiva" and had devoted his whole life to the service of Ultimate God and human being. Many miracles were witnessed, delivered forth benefit of suffered humanity.

After the age 20, He had been deeply involved in spiritual welfare of the people, moving around various holy places of India like Haridwar, Yamnotri, Gangotri, Amarnath, Prayag, Ayodhya, Kashi, and Shri Pashupathinath Temple in Nepal. In 1768, Sant Shadaram Sahib ji reached Mathelo, which was capital of Sindh during the reign of Raja Nand. It is the place of religious super mites near which the sacred river Sindhu Saraswati disappeared in the desert.

The temple's website also mentions, "In 1930 due to the divide and rule policy of the British government, local Muslims were instigated by the rulers to harass, loot and kill Hindus, but "Sant Manglaram Sahib mixed holy dust (Dhuni Sahib) and water and threw it around the boundaries of Hayat Pitafi. As a result of this, when the aggressors crossed into the village, they became blind. They gained back their eyesight as soon as they exited the village. In this way, the people of Hayat Pitafi were saved by the Miracle of Sant Manglaram Sahib".

It is also widely believed that anyone who has this sacred Dhuni Sahib and drinks sacred water of the well, is free from all his sufferings and misfortunes. Sant Shadaram Sahib left for heavenly abode in 1793.