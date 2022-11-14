Apologize for Twitter being super slow: What else did Musk say today?

His apology came minutes after he had said,'Twitter feels increasingly alive'.

In yet another tweet, Musk wrote,''Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.''

It must be noted that Musk had announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month, prompting outrage and disbelief among some longtime users.

Twitter reportedly fired thousands of contractors without warning

A recent report suggests that Twitter has reportedly laid off thousands of contractors this weekend. Platformer's Casey Newton first reported the layoffs on Saturday, and said Sunday that about 4,400 of Twitter's 5,500 contract workers in the US and abroad had been let go. The report suggested that the impacted employees didn't get any prior notice or warning.

There has been chaos in Twitter offices for the last few weeks. Earlier, Musk had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.