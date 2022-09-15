Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India raises issue with Canada

"We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," tweeted the Indian High Commission.

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada tweeted, "Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.

Meanwhile, Brampton South Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, "I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto."

"We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," she tweeted.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven faith dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

The anti-India sentiment from Canada is not new. Canada, Khalistani elements fundamentalist groups, such as the Babbar Khalsa International, the International Sikh Youth Federation, and the Sikhs for Justice have been trying to rake up sentiments and revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

During the farmer protests, the Sikhs For Justice (SJF) had announced a reward for anyone hoisting the Khalistanis flag on Red Fort on Republic Day.

"26 January is coming and on the Red Fort there is an Indian Flag. Remove the Tricolour on January 26 and replace it with a Khalistan flag," Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the pro-Khalistan, SJF had said.

The SJF will reward such a person with USD 2.5 lakh, he said in a video message.

Pannu also tried to liken the farmer protests to the Sikh riots. While instigating the Sikhs to pick up weapons and fight, the SJF chief also promised to give foreign citizenship to the protesters. The law is with you and if the Indian government points a finger at you then you and your families will be brought to foreign countries under the laws of the United Nations, Pannu the head of the terrorist organisation also said.

The SJF has been instigating the Sikhs for long to back the Khalistan movement. In October the National Investigation Agency conducted searches in six locations in Punjab after a Khalistan flag was hoisted by the SJF cadres on the eve of Independence Day.

SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise up in mutiny against India. SFJ is also trying to radicalise youth of Kashmir and openly extending support for secession of Kashmir from India.