Anti-hijab protests grip Iran, death toll rises to 185

Tehran, Oct 10: As the protests ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody entered their fourth week, a Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group said that the death toll has reached at least 185.

"At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have been killed in the nationwide protests across Iran. The highest number of killings occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province with half the recorded number," said the Human Rights in a statement on Saturday.