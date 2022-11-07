'Angry Birds': Twitter war erupts between Musk and Twitter founder Dorsey

The duo had a verbal encounter over Twitter's new features and vision for the future.

Washington, Nov 07: Two days after apologising to Twitter staff for growing the company 'too quickly', its founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey took on its new boss Elon Musk.

It was all started after Elon Musk tweeted that the social media platform should to become "the most accurate source of information about the world." "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission," he tweeted.

Dorsey shot back asking, "Accurate to who? [sic]." The Tesla CEO responded to this post with a tweet, "As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)."

Birdwatch is a collaborative way to add helpful context to Tweets and keep people better informed. However, Musk, after acquiring Twitter, rechristened it as Community Notes.

The former CEO said, "I still think...Birdwatch is a far better name And "more informative" a far better goal. [sic]" Responding to this tweet, Musk said, "Birdwatch gives me the creeps. [sic]."

He then spoke about internal fighting in Twitter. "Not everything needs to have "bird" in the name! Too many bird groups fighting each internally other at Twitter. Angry Birds, [sic]" he shot back.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologised to the employees of the social media platform who were fired after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the company.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Mr Dorsey tweeted.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment... or ever... and I understand," he added.

Musk has shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company, last week.

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, stepped down as the company's chief executive, last November. Parag Agarwal succeed him, but he has also been fired by Musk.