Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger are joint winners of Nobel Prize in Physics

"The 2022 physics laureates' development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. Being able to manipulate and manage quantum states and all their layers of properties gives us access to tools with unexpected potential," the Nobel Prize committee tweeted.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have each conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. Their results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information, the committee said in a statement.

10 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.

Nobel Prizes are awarded in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace. It is widely regarded as the most prestigious award available in their respective fields.

On Monday, the Nobel Prize for Medicine was announced. The committee will declare the award winners for Chemistry on Wednesday and Literature on Thursday.