After party video goes viral, Finnish PM Marin takes drug test

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it's not fitting for a PM read a tweet while sharing the video.

"In recent days, there have been quite grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were used, or that I myself used drugs," Marin told news reporters.

"I consider these accusations to be very serious and, though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week," she also said.

Marin became the world's youngest serving government leader in December 2019. She had faced calls from members of her governing coalition as well from the opposition to take a drug test.

Marin also faced criticism stating at a time when Europe has been unsettled by the war in Ukraine, her partying could interfere in her ability to quickly carry out her duties if a sudden crisis hits Finland.

She however added that if there were to be a crisis she would know about before midnight on a Saturday evening. The Finnish Army is well equipped to anticipate any military crisis that might affect the country.

Finland has applied along with Sweden to join the NATO following the war in Ukraine. Finland shares a long land border with Russia.