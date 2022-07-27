Afghanistan: Bomb explosion reported near Gurudwara in Kabul

''Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe. Further details awaited,''president of Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok said.

Kabul, July 27: A bomb explosion has been reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan.

At least two children were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Zabul province of Afghanistan on July 26. Last week, two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including five members of the Taliban, who were wounded in the bomb blast at Nangahar, as per Tolo News. The explosion took place in the Shirgar market of Ghani district in Nangahar in the morning.

On July 24, the Taliban claimed that the country's security crisis had been resolved and called on Afghanistan's minorities - Hindus and Sikhs to return home.

Most of the people from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Afghanistan capital city had taken shelter inside a gurdwara after the Taliban took control of the country.

Earlier on June 18, the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan in Kabul, where several Afghan Sikh minorities had taken refuge, came under attack.