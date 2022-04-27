Address root cause, don’t bring destruction upon yourselves: China’s stern warning after Karachi blast

The strong words comes a day after three Chinese nationals were among the four who were killed in a suicide attack triggered off by a lady at the Karachi University. The attack was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Beijing, Apr 27: China demanded that Pakistan act with urgency against terror attacks on its projects and personnel in the country. Address the root cause of the problem, China said.

"We strongly demand the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in Pakistan, and make those organisations understand that those who try to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves," Global Times, the state run daily said in an editorial.

"It can be said that several serious terrorist attacks against Chinese citizens are linked to this group," Global Times also said. Pakistan has strengthened protection in recent years but without addressing the root causes. There will loopholes, the editorial also said.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack that took place inside the premises of the Karachi University on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman standing at the entrance of the Karachi University's Confucius Institute as a white van approached the gate. The blast took place just as the van was about to enter the building. The lady who carried out the bombing was a highly educated lady and a mother of two.

Dawn News reported that the woman detonated herself just as the van entered the building. Reports said that the van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university.

The bomber was 30 year old Shari Baloch from Nizar Abad in Balochistan. She had completed her MSc in zoology and was married to a doctor. She was pursuing her MPhil and was a practising science teachers according to a statement released by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Afghanistan based militant organisation.