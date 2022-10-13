Abdul Latif Rashid elected new Iraq President

Rashid, 78, a British-educated engineer served as the Iraqi minister of water resources from 2003-2010.

Rashid elected Mohammed Shia al-Sudani prime minister. He replaces the current caretaker prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who has been in office since 2020.

Sudani, 52, vowed to form a government "as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone ahead of the parliamentary session.

"At least 10 people were wounded, officials said without giving more details. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The rocket attack delayed but did not postpone the parliament session," reports DW news.

What is the political situation in Iraq?

Iraq is home to three major demographic factions: A Muslim Shiite group, a Muslim Sunni group, and a Kurdish ethnic group.

They traditionally adhere to a political agreement that divides the Iraqi government into a Shiite prime minister, a Kurdish president, and a Sunni parliamentary speaker.

Iraq's rival Shiite political factions had been vying for influence and the right to select a new premier.

with DW news inputs