A timeline of the Elon Musk-Twitter saga

New Delhi, Oct 28: The love-hate relationship between Twitter and Elon Musk seem to have finally come to a conclusion. Tesla chief Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, ahead of a Friday deadline to complete the deal to purchase the social media network.

Reportedly, Musk sacked Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, among others.