Islamabad, May 07: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is again in the news, but for the wrong reason. Clips of his podcast recording, in which he describes his life in the United Kingdom has gone viral on social media.

"I was very welcome in the UK but I never considered it my home. I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it. A donkey remains a donkey," Imran Khan is heard saying in the viral clip.

The statement was part of a podcast with Junaid Akram, a Pakistani content maker. He relocated from Dubai to Pakistan and manages the Instagram account ganjiswag.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to do a forensic examination of the statements of assets and income of ousted premier Imran Khan

The cricketer-turned-politician won the general election in 2018 promising to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. His government filed several corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Sharifs have claimed that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

On April 10, Imran Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.