9 dead, 34 injured as bus falls off a 250-feet cliff in Costa Rica

San Jose, Sep 19: At least nine people were killed and 34 injured when a passenger bus fell off a 75-metre (250-foot) cliff on the Inter-American Highway in Costa Rica.

Authorities attributed the accident to a landslide caused by heavy rain. The accident occurred Saturday in an area known as Cambronero, some 45 miles (70 km) west of San Jose, on the route that connects the Costa Rican capital to the Pacific coastal province of Puntarenas.