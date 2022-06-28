8-year-old Florida boy accidentally fatally shoots baby

Pensacola, Jun 28: An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old girl and injured a 2-year-old girl at a Florida motel on Sunday, authorities said. The boy's father left the gun holstered in his Pensacola motel room closet.

After he left the room, his son found it and fired a round that passed through and killed the baby and struck the toddler, said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons during a news conference Monday.