8 month old among 4 Indian origin people abducted in California

California, Oct 04: An 8 month old girl and her parents were among the four people abducted from the Merced County in California on Monday. In a statement, the Merced Country Sheriff's Office said that 36 year old Jasdeep Singh, 27 year old Jasleen Kaur, their eight month old child Aroohi Dheri along with Amandeep Singh (39) were taken.

The police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous. Not much detail has been released as the probe is ongoing and in its early stages. All four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.