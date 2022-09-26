Officials said the damage could have been worse if the blaze had broken out during the mall's business hours. More than 500 firefighters and 90 vehicles were deployed to fight the fire, which was extinguished at around 3 p.m., Go said.

Photos from the scene showed a cloud of dark-gray smoke emerging from beneath the building as firefighters used water hoses and other equipment to put out the blaze. Lee Seung-han, a fire official at the Yuseong fire department, said six of the people found dead were mall employees and that officials were still trying to identify the other victim.

Lee and Go had no immediate comment about the cause of death. Fire officials and police were investigating the cause of the fire. Local media cited eyewitness reports to suggest that the fire may have been caused by an explosion of an electric vehicle that was being charged in the basement.