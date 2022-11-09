6 killed as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, U'khand

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti, said that all the victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

Nepal has mobilised its army to carry out search and rescue operations in the most affected areas, as reported by ANI.

According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the Far-West region of the country recorded three tremors- two earthquakes and one aftershock in the past 24 hours, as reported by PTI.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National center for seismology tweeted.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal. The region had experienced at least two earthquakes of 4.9 and 3.5 magnitudes late Tuesday evening, the NCS data showed.

"Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I've instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate & proper treatment of the injured & victims in the affected areas," tweeted Nepal PM.

Several users took to social media platforms after the tremors were felt in the national capital.