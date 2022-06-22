6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, Pakistan; no casualties reported

. .

The shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.

"Massive EARTHQUAKE in Islamabad! Allah khair! I hope you're all safe! Allah Taala protect us all. Amen," tweeted a user from Pakistan. Reports claim that the tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan.

The Namal reported that the earthquake was felt for a few seconds and sent people scurrying into the streets. No loss of life and property was reported. Last Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan. The shocks was also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, Geo News reported.