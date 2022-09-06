5 Pak soldiers, 4 terrorists killed in a raid on terrorist hideout

Peshawar, Sep 6: At least five Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed in a shootout when the security forces raided a militant hideout in a tribal district in a former Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, the Army said on Tuesday.

The Army conducted an operation based on prior intelligence on Monday in the Boyya area of North Waziristan district, according to a statement released by ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani military. During an intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists, four terrorists were killed.