Does the fresh COVID-19 spike in China signal a 4th wave?

Beijing, Apr 19: In a fresh spike, China has registered 3,297 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, as per the National Health Commission. The country's commercial hub Shanghai alone recorded has reported 3,084 cases with seven deaths and 17,332 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections, Xinhua reported.

The report claims that 18 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 88 in the northeastern province of Jilin. However, 1,912 COVID-19 recuperated from the illness said the Commission report, Xinhua reported. Across China, cities are locking down their residents, supply lines are rupturing, and officials are scrambling to secure the movement of basic goods, with its largest-ever recorded outbreak of COVID-19 threatening to spiral into a national crisis of the government's own making.

The government has imposed either a full or partial lockdown on at least 44 cities in order to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to a report from investment bank Nomura and CNN's report as of Thursday. In Shanghai, the epicentre of the country's latest outbreak, scenes once unimaginable for the hyper-modern financial capital have become part of the daily struggle for 25 million people.

The CNN report adds that residents are not allowed to leave their apartments or housing blocks for weeks, making people desperate for food and freedom. Clips on social media showed people screaming out of their windows in frustration or clashing with hazmat-clad workers.

The supply chain is affected as some expressways are closed and truck drivers are ensnared in quarantine or at thousands of highway health checkpoints. Also, there are restrictions on people's movements in some cities and the zero-covid policy has sparked mounting frustration and anger in Shanghai.