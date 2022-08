Tucson, Aug 26: Four people were killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in southern Arizona, officials said.

Police in Tucson identified one of the victims as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as a employee of the apartment complex, KVOA-TV reported. Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details were still unknown, KGUN-TV reported.