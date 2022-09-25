"Rescue work is underway to recover the bodies and find the missing," the website quoted Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Md Jahurul Islam as saying.

Boat accidents are frequent in Bangladesh, through which some of the world's mightiest rivers - the Brahmaputra and the Padma - flows.

In February last year, 69 people died in central Bangladesh in a boat mishap.

On September 1, a woman today died and at least 25 others were reported missing after an overcorwded boat with nearly 60 people aboard capsized in south-central Bangladesh. The ferry sank in Shandhya river in Banaripara upazila of Barisal district, police said.