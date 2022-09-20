2 killed as Typhoon Nanmadol slams into Japan; Million residents told to evacuate

Another man was declared dead after being pulled out of a car submerged in flooded farmland in Miyazaki prefecture, according to local authorities.

According to a Miyazaki prefectural official, a man in his 40s was reported missing after a landslide destroyed his cabin.

The 14th typhoon of the year was moving near Hagi, Yamaguchi prefecture, on Monday afternoon, at a speed of some 20 km per hour.

It had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its centre, packing winds up to 108 kmph with maximum gusts of 162 kph.

More than 70 people were injured amid the extreme weather, with bullet trains suspended in Kyushu on Monday and around 600 flights cancelled by the country's two main airlines ANA and Japan Airlines, the local media reports said.

The typhoon is expected to travel across Japan's largest island, Honshu, through Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency continuing to issue warnings for strong winds, high tides and mudslides.

Tens of thousands of people spent Sunday night in emergency shelters, and almost 350,000 homes are without power.