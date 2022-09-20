2 killed as Typhoon Nanmadol slams into Japan; Million residents told to evacuate

Tokyo, Sep 20: In Japan, millions of people in the country were under evacuation warnings as Typhoon 'Nanmadol' brought strong winds and heavy rain to the southwest of the country after making landfall overnight. The powerful system has weakened since arriving on land Sunday evening around Kagoshima city in the southwestern region of Kyushu.
National broadcaster NHK said two person had been killed and 50 others injured as the storm passed through Kyushu. There was no immediate confirmation of the figures from authorities. Official sources said, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had been scheduled to leave for the United Nations General Assembly today, will delay his trip by a day to check on damage from the storm.