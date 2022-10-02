127 dead after violence at football match in Indonesia

"Of the 127 people who died, two were police officers, Nico Afina. 34 people died in the stadium, and the rest died at a hsoptial. Another 180 people were also injured during the stampede," the provincial chief was quoted saying by DW news.

Most of the people died from suffocation during the stampede, Afinta added.

Following the incident, the Football Association of Indonesia (PFFI) has suspended the football league for a week.

Afinta, the police chief, said authorities had recommended that the match should be attended by Arema fans only because of fierce rivarly between the two clubs.

Earlier also, the strong rivalry between between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya has led to violence among supporters.