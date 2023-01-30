17 killed, 70 injured in blast during Zuhr prayers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar; 'Fidayeen' attack suspect

Islamabad, Jan 30: At least 17 dead and 70 people including policemen were injured after a blast took place durig Zuhr prayers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar police line area on Monday. According to Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the injured persons are being moved to the medical facility.

According to reports, the explosion took place at around 1:40pm as Zuhr prayers were being offered.