Vaishali Takkar suicide: Her e-gadgets to be probed; hunt for the harasser is on

"Her (TV actor Vaishali Takkar) e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him," ANI quoted Indore ACP M Rahman in a tweet.

Noted TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her house in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. She was 29.

After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of her house in Saibag Colony and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole in her room, police officer RD Kanwa told PTI.

"She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe," he informed.

A case has been registered in Tejaji Nagar police station.

She has been living at her home in Indore for over a year. Takkar made her acting debut with Star Plus's longest-running TV series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' in which she played Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

Later, she was seen in a few other TV shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Super Sisters', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', and 'Manmohini 2'{video1}

Earlier this year, she reportedly had her Roka ceremony with Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April, according to a report in The Times of India.

She had found her partner on a matrimonial website. However, the actress announced that she had called off her wedding.

The painful part of the story is that Takkar had posted a funny reel on Instagram just five days ago.