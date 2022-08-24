Guard suspended after woman inmate found with smartphone in Indore jail

Indore, Aug 24: A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where she was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of the smartphone, a female guard of the district jail has been suspended, the official said. The prisoner, identified only as Payal, was brought to Indore from Tihar Jail in May this year as a cheating case is pending against her in a local court, said Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter.