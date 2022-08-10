Drug addicts kill deliveryman, snatch food packet

The incident had occurred under the limits of Banganga police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria told reporters on Tuesday that Vishal Mewadi (19) and Arjun Gudrant (20) were arrested on the charge of murder and four boys were detained, a PTI report said.

He said Vishal Mewadi and Arjun Gudrant and the boys were consuming alcohol and drugs and smoking marijuana at a deserted place on the night of the incident.

"Their motive was to snatch the bag containing food packets from Sunil Verma who was riding a motorcycle. They stopped him, took away the bag, stabbed him and also took away his wallet containing ₹ 4,000," said Dharmendra Bhadoria.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said the police found a torn bag of the food delivery company at the spot indicating a fight between Sunil Verma and his attackers.

He said Sunil Verma rode the motorcycle to reach a private hospital though he was grievously wounded in the knife attack.

"He was sent to a government hospital but his life could not be saved due to serious injuries," Rajendra Soni added.