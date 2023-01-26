Zelensky's officials swindle aid money

There is hardly any doubt that the corruption was going on for several months. This report from earlier last year shows that Ukraine mismanaged the allotted funds from the US. The reports were then published that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had dismissed senior officials. The second episode will further damage the image of the Zelenskiy government.

Ukraine's history replete with rampant corruption and shaky governance

It's not the Ukrainian government that has come to public eye for its corruption. It has a track record of corruption that goes deeper than the issue at hand. Now it appears the Ukrainian government just milked the war with Russia as a reason to get foreign aid. It's quite similar to what Pakistan did to the US in the name of fighting against terrorism.

Now that the US authorities know how Ukraine has been fooling them, they claim that despite the fact that they don't have evidence of western funds being misused, they will do rigorous monitoring. The US will now ensure American assistance was not diverted or siphoned off for the purposes other than what they are intended to.

The corruption scandal surrounding illicit payments to deputy ministers have brought disgrace to the war efforts. Additionally, the over-inflated military contracts just show the systemic issues in the Ukrainian governance model. Not just that five regional governors but four deputy ministers and two heads of a government agency have been removed.

Apart from swindling of American aid, some corrupt Ukrainians have started selling the weaponry that was offered to them to warlords in Africa. This fact also validates the notion that Ukraine is not sincere about the war against Russia but wants to utilize it to receive aid and weapons that are then sold to shady markets in Africa.