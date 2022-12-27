Zelensky thanks PM Modi, congratulates for G20 Presidency

Now, Ukraine's President Zelensky has called PM Modi to thank him for India's role in humanitarian assistance to his country. He also extended his wishes to PM Modi for the successful G20 Presidency. The Ukrainian President took to Twitter to communicate with the world about his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

New Delhi, Dec 27: India's ascendance to the hierarchy of global powers is being recognized now. Not just that India is now the president of G20, its role in global affairs has been sought after a lot. As soon as the Ukrainian conflict started, the Ukraine ambassador to India had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to break a deal between his country and Russia.

India's unique position, where it is a friend of both Russia and the West, has placed it as a great mediator who could break peace between the two warring camps.

Zelensky tweeted: "I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished for a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN."

Modi's emergence as a global statesman

Not just that the Ukrainian Ambassador to India thinks that India, especially Prime Minister Modi, could help end the crisis but the international relation experts too believe that if anyone could do it, it is Narendra Modi. He is the leader that receives a lot of positive vibes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and equally commands a trustworthy relationship with Zelensky.

Nonetheless, India's balancing act on the war in Ukraine has shown the world that it is possible not to side with any of the conflicting powers and yet be friendly with them. India has shown diplomatic prowess by not succumbing to the pressure from the Western countries that have been trying to push India. They have tried all their tricks to get India on the side of Ukraine but failed in doing so.

Modi playing 'dove'

Prime Minister Modi has maintained that the war should end. Earlier this year at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he told Putin that now it's not the time for wars. He also reiterated this sentiment at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali later on where he said that the two sides have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.