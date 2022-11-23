Yunus Pasha from Karnataka arrested for raping minor Hindu girl

The 25 year old accused has been identified as Yunus Pasha. The accused a married man was arrested after the father of the girl filed a complaint against him. The father accused him of sexually assaulting his daughter, taking her nude photos and using them to blackmail her. Pasha is also said to have promised to marry her if she converted to Islam.

New Delhi, Nov 23: A married Muslim man in Mandya's Nagamangala town in Karnataka has been arrested under Karnataka's anti-conversion act and POCSO on charges of raping a minor Hindu girl and forcing her to Islam.

Pasha is said to have befriended the 13 year old Hindu girl in Nagamangala town. He gave her a mobile phone through a boy in her class in the school. They began to talk on the phono regularly and he managed to gradually gain her trust.

The complaint said that Yunus gave her a phone and SIM card and forced her to talk on video calls. He then coerced her to show him her private parts on the video calls. He would record these calls, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that the accused used her naked videos and pictures to blackmail her into having sex with him. He threatened that he would circulate the videos on the social media if she did not agree to have sex with him.

Recently the girl's parents had gone out of town and she went to live with her grandmother. Pasha went to the grandmother's place on November 10 and gave the girl sleeping pills and asked her to mix it in the sambhar that her grandmother would be eating.

On November 11, Pasha went to the house and raped her. He also promised to marry her if she converted to Islam. He is also said to have threatened to kill the girl and her family if she revealed the truth to anyone.

The girl at first did not reveal anything. After her parents coaxed her to speak, she finally opened up about what happened, following which the police were approached.