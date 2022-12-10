YSR Congress Party’s Twitter handle hacked

After hacking the party's official handle, the hackers pinned a post on the account pertaining to cryptocurrency with the photo of Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO. "To support crypto community, El­on Mu­sk initiated 5.000 BTC and 100.000 ETH GI­V­EAW­­AY.💰First come,first served: https://medium.com/@tesIa_event/el-on-musk-of-ficial-e-th-and-b-tc-giv-eaway-f1052c2817a6. 📌Note: you can take a gi­­­ft only once. Please hurry up!!! (sic)," it read. Embed https://twitter.com/YSRCParty/status/1601409517153320960?s=20&t=DAiF7ciQN12hGKrg7hFrvQ

Vijayawada, Dec 10: With hackers having a field day these days, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has reported that its Twitter handle has been hacked with multiple bizarre posts put out over the last few hours. The account has not been restored as yet. It is noteworthy that the Twitter handle of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti too was hacked on December 1

The hackers also reposted several posts from other handles. "Happy Thanksgiving, Apes. The Trial begins this Christmas. (sic)," one of the tweets read. "My BAYC x SuperPlastic arrived! Well worth the wait! (sic)", another one read.

Devendra Reddy Gurrampati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director, confirmed that the account had been hacked and told the media that they were in touch with Twitter officials. "We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon," he said.

In the case of the ministry too, its Twitter account was briefly hacked and multiple tweets promoting the crypto wallet Sui Wallet were posted from the account. However, the handle was restored within hours. After hacking the official handle, the hackers posted around 80 tweets and tagged several government handles and private handles.

All the tweets have been deleted now. The ministry has confirmed the hacking attack. The hackers changed the official profile picture with Sui's logo along with its cover image. A tweet promoting crypto wallet Sui Wallet was first posted by the Jal Shakti ministry account at 5:38 am, according to reports.

Besides, the hackers also targeted the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's servers. They hacked the AIIMS server on November 23 and allegedly demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency. However, the Delhi Police denied any ransom demand was made.

Also, attempts were made to hack the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website. However, it could not be hacked.